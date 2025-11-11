Left Menu

Global Markets Rise Amid U.S. Shutdown End; Tech Valuations Under Scrutiny

Global shares increased as optimism on the U.S. government shutdown's end outweighed concerns over technology valuations. European stocks, driven by London's FTSE, benefitted from speculation over a rate cut by the Bank of England. Meanwhile, the U.S. Senate passed a funding deal, indicating economic activity could rebound post-shutdown.

Updated: 11-11-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 18:08 IST
Global stock markets saw an upswing on Tuesday, driven by optimism about the imminent resolution of the U.S. government shutdown, although concerns over technology sector valuations restrained broader gains.

The U.S. Senate approved a funding deal on Monday, signaling a potential end to the shutdown. This move is expected to release a slew of postponed economic data, promising to introduce some volatility into the markets.

Meanwhile, in Europe, shares rose for a second consecutive day, buoyed by gains in London's FTSE 100, which reached record highs due to a drop in the pound following new British employment data.

