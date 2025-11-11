Turkish Military Plane Crash in Georgia Spurs Urgent Search Efforts

A Turkish military cargo plane crash has occurred near Georgia, the Turkish Defence Ministry confirmed on Tuesday. The C-130 aircraft was en route from Azerbaijan back to Turkey when the incident took place.

In the wake of the crash, search and rescue operations are underway. They are being conducted in concert with Georgian authorities who have mobilized to assist in locating any survivors or identifying the wreckage.

Details concerning the cause of the crash or potential casualties remain sparse. The lack of information highlights the urgency and complexity of rescue efforts as officials seek answers to this troubling incident.