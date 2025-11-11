Left Menu

Turkish Military Plane Crash in Georgia Spurs Urgent Search Efforts

A Turkish military cargo plane crashed in Georgia after departing from Azerbaijan, as announced by the Turkish Defence Ministry. Rescue operations, in coordination with Georgian authorities, are ongoing. Details regarding the cause of the crash and casualties have not yet been disclosed.

Updated: 11-11-2025 18:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

A Turkish military cargo plane crash has occurred near Georgia, the Turkish Defence Ministry confirmed on Tuesday. The C-130 aircraft was en route from Azerbaijan back to Turkey when the incident took place.

In the wake of the crash, search and rescue operations are underway. They are being conducted in concert with Georgian authorities who have mobilized to assist in locating any survivors or identifying the wreckage.

Details concerning the cause of the crash or potential casualties remain sparse. The lack of information highlights the urgency and complexity of rescue efforts as officials seek answers to this troubling incident.

