Empowering Change: HBA's Second India Leadership Summit Illuminates the Path Forward

HBA's second annual India Leadership Summit in Mumbai gathered over 20 global healthcare organizations to explore leadership development. The event highlighted India's rapid growth in HBA's network and discussed strategies for future expansion. Key discussions focused on inclusive leadership, AI's impact, and the rise of diverse leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-11-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 18:27 IST
Healthcare Businesswomen's Association (HBA) hosts the 2025 India Leadership Summit in Mumbai. Image Credit: ANI
Mumbai witnessed an impactful gathering as the Healthcare Businesswomen's Association (HBA) rolled out the second edition of its India Leadership Summit (ILS) at The Lalit Hotel. Under the theme 'Winning a Seat at the Table,' this two-day event brought together experts from over 20 global healthcare firms to deliberate on industry leadership and talent growth.

Key discussions spotlighted the need for leadership development, with thought leaders like Sadhna Joglekar from Novartis and Rehan Khan of MSD advocating for actionable progress. The summit featured workshops on storytelling and personal branding, offering attendees essential tools to thrive in a rapidly transforming industry climate.

As India emerges as a pivotal region in HBA's strategic blueprint, the summit underscored the nation's burgeoning influence within the association's global network. Future steps include expanding into new markets and nurturing leadership potential, showcasing HBA India's innovative spirit in driving global leadership transformation.

