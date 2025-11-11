PC Jeweller's Strategic Growth: Aiming for Debt-Free Future

PC Jeweller Ltd reported a 17% increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 209.54 crore for the September quarter. This rise reflects growth from Rs 178.88 crore in the same period last year.

Total income surged by 63%, amounting to Rs 894.93 crore, compared to Rs 548.54 crore previously, as per regulatory filings. The company's operating profit rose to Rs 202.5 crore, highlighting significant financial improvements.

With more than 50 showrooms, mostly company-owned, Delhi-based PC Jeweller aims to be debt-free by the end of the fiscal year. Its focus on business development and market share expansion is expected to drive future growth.

