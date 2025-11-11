Left Menu

PC Jeweller's Strategic Growth: Aiming for Debt-Free Future

PC Jeweller Ltd reported a 17% rise in net profit for the quarter ended September, with income rising by 63%. The company, which aims to become debt-free by FY 2026, is focusing on business development and brand presence, expecting improved growth and market engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 19:02 IST
PC Jeweller's Strategic Growth: Aiming for Debt-Free Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

PC Jeweller Ltd reported a 17% increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 209.54 crore for the September quarter. This rise reflects growth from Rs 178.88 crore in the same period last year.

Total income surged by 63%, amounting to Rs 894.93 crore, compared to Rs 548.54 crore previously, as per regulatory filings. The company's operating profit rose to Rs 202.5 crore, highlighting significant financial improvements.

With more than 50 showrooms, mostly company-owned, Delhi-based PC Jeweller aims to be debt-free by the end of the fiscal year. Its focus on business development and market share expansion is expected to drive future growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Surendra Koli Acquitted: A New Chapter in Nithari Killings Case

Surendra Koli Acquitted: A New Chapter in Nithari Killings Case

 India
2
Gujarat CM Honors Radha Yadav, Celebrates Women's Cricket World Cup Victory

Gujarat CM Honors Radha Yadav, Celebrates Women's Cricket World Cup Victory

 India
3
Home Minister Shah instructed Forensic Science Laboratory to match samples collected from bodies in car that exploded near Red Fort: Sources.

Home Minister Shah instructed Forensic Science Laboratory to match samples c...

 India
4
NDA Set for Resounding Victory in High-Stakes Bihar Election: Exit Polls

NDA Set for Resounding Victory in High-Stakes Bihar Election: Exit Polls

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025