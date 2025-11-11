Flipkart's Bold Step: Pioneering Long-Haul EV Trucks for Freight
Flipkart has launched a pilot program to test long-haul electric trucks in logistics, increasing its EV delivery fleet to over 20,000 vehicles. The program, in collaboration with Golden Aero Logistics, explores the feasibility of electric trucks beyond last-mile deliveries, aiming for a fully electric fleet by 2030.
- Country:
- India
E-commerce major Flipkart on Tuesday launched a pilot program to evaluate the feasibility of long-haul electric trucks in freight logistics, doubling its EV delivery fleet to more than 20,000 vehicles in the past year.
In a collaboration with Golden Aero Logistics, the pilot focuses on the Delhi-Jaipur corridor using a retrofitted Kalyani electric truck, aiming to explore EV viability beyond last-mile deliveries. The project assesses vehicle performance, energy efficiency, and turnaround times in medium-distance freight.
Flipkart has significantly expanded its EV fleet across metro and tier-2 cities, aiming for a 100% electric last-mile fleet by 2030. More than 70% of grocery deliveries now use EVs, helping reduce the company's carbon footprint. Initiatives like a nationwide EV Roadshow with Revolt and Bajaj are also underway to boost confidence in EVs.