Left Menu

Flipkart's Bold Step: Pioneering Long-Haul EV Trucks for Freight

Flipkart has launched a pilot program to test long-haul electric trucks in logistics, increasing its EV delivery fleet to over 20,000 vehicles. The program, in collaboration with Golden Aero Logistics, explores the feasibility of electric trucks beyond last-mile deliveries, aiming for a fully electric fleet by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-11-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 19:06 IST
Flipkart's Bold Step: Pioneering Long-Haul EV Trucks for Freight
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

E-commerce major Flipkart on Tuesday launched a pilot program to evaluate the feasibility of long-haul electric trucks in freight logistics, doubling its EV delivery fleet to more than 20,000 vehicles in the past year.

In a collaboration with Golden Aero Logistics, the pilot focuses on the Delhi-Jaipur corridor using a retrofitted Kalyani electric truck, aiming to explore EV viability beyond last-mile deliveries. The project assesses vehicle performance, energy efficiency, and turnaround times in medium-distance freight.

Flipkart has significantly expanded its EV fleet across metro and tier-2 cities, aiming for a 100% electric last-mile fleet by 2030. More than 70% of grocery deliveries now use EVs, helping reduce the company's carbon footprint. Initiatives like a nationwide EV Roadshow with Revolt and Bajaj are also underway to boost confidence in EVs.

TRENDING

1
Surendra Koli Acquitted: A New Chapter in Nithari Killings Case

Surendra Koli Acquitted: A New Chapter in Nithari Killings Case

 India
2
Gujarat CM Honors Radha Yadav, Celebrates Women's Cricket World Cup Victory

Gujarat CM Honors Radha Yadav, Celebrates Women's Cricket World Cup Victory

 India
3
Home Minister Shah instructed Forensic Science Laboratory to match samples collected from bodies in car that exploded near Red Fort: Sources.

Home Minister Shah instructed Forensic Science Laboratory to match samples c...

 India
4
NDA Set for Resounding Victory in High-Stakes Bihar Election: Exit Polls

NDA Set for Resounding Victory in High-Stakes Bihar Election: Exit Polls

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025