Vikran Engineering's Profits Skyrocket Amid Revenue Surge

Vikran Engineering Ltd has experienced a significant financial uptick, with its net profit soaring by more than four times to Rs 9.14 crore, driven by increased revenue streams.

The company informed through a regulatory filing on Monday that its total income for the second quarter surged to Rs 179.28 crore from Rs 160.36 crore in the same period last year.

As a diversified EPC firm, Vikran Engineering has successfully completed 45 projects across 14 states, with clients including NTPC and Power Grid Corporation of India. The firm's consolidated order book now exceeds Rs 4,000 crore, reflecting strong growth in sectors like power transmission, water infrastructure, and Railway Electrification.