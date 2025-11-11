India-New Zealand Trade Talks Near Conclusion: A New Era of Bilateral Commerce

The ongoing negotiations for a free trade agreement between India and New Zealand are nearing their conclusion, signaling a pivotal moment in bilateral relations. According to a senior government official, the comprehensive trade talks have almost reached their final stages, with only a few weeks anticipated to wrap up the process. As a key facilitator, India's Commerce and Industry Minister, Piyush Goyal, recently visited Auckland to further expedite these discussions.

Sources indicate that New Zealand's Trade Minister, Todd McClay, is scheduled to visit India on Friday to reinforce his country's commitment to finalizing the agreement. The trade negotiations, which began formally on March 16, 2025, come amidst a backdrop of growing economic exchange between the two nations, with merchandise trade reaching USD 1.3 billion in 2024-25, a 49 percent increase from the previous fiscal year.

In parallel developments, the Gulf Cooperation Council has shown a keen interest in establishing a trade pact with India. Bahrain and Qatar are actively pursuing separate agreements with India, while Goyal is set to visit Israel in the coming week to discuss potential avenues to boost bilateral trade and investments, highlighting India's proactive engagement in global commerce.

(With inputs from agencies.)