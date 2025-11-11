Turkish Military Plane Crash in Georgia Leaves Authorities Scrambling
A Turkish C-130 military cargo plane with at least 20 personnel crashed in Georgia. Turkish President Erdogan offered condolences for the fatalities. The crash, near Georgia's border with Azerbaijan, involved Turkish and Azeri personnel. The incident is under investigation amid international cooperation for rescue efforts.
A Turkish military cargo plane, model C-130, crashed in Georgia, with at least 20 personnel on board, authorities reported. The tragedy, occurring after takeoff from Azerbaijan, resulted in unspecified casualties. Investigation and rescue operations are underway as local and international media follow the developments.
President Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey expressed condolences, referring to the victims as "martyrs" in his speech, which was interrupted by the tragic news. Although the exact cause remains unknown, Erdogan's office confirmed the presence of both Turkish and Azeri service members on the flight.
As authorities in Turkey and Georgia coordinate the response, Turkey's Defense Ministry confirmed 20 Turks were on board. Initial reports suggest the crash site near Sighnaghi, close to Azerbaijan's border, where efforts continue to determine the full details of the incident. U.S. company Lockheed Martin, maker of the Hercules aircraft, has yet to comment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
