Blaze Aboard Ama Bus: Fiery Escape Ensures No Casualties
A state-owned bus, 'Ama Bus', caught fire near Kalinga Studio Square. With five passengers and two staff members onboard, there were no injuries as everyone was evacuated safely. The fire, believed to have started due to a short circuit, was extinguished by firefighters.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 10-01-2026 11:17 IST | Created: 10-01-2026 11:17 IST
- Country:
- India
A state-owned bus known as 'Ama Bus' caught fire near Kalinga Studio Square here on Saturday, reported authorities.
Thankfully, no injuries were recorded as the five passengers and two staff members aboard, including the driver, evacuated safely before the flames spread, officials confirmed.
The rapid response to the blaze, suspected to stem from a short circuit, saw firefighters extinguish it promptly.