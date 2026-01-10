Left Menu

Blaze Aboard Ama Bus: Fiery Escape Ensures No Casualties

A state-owned bus, 'Ama Bus', caught fire near Kalinga Studio Square. With five passengers and two staff members onboard, there were no injuries as everyone was evacuated safely. The fire, believed to have started due to a short circuit, was extinguished by firefighters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 10-01-2026 11:17 IST | Created: 10-01-2026 11:17 IST
Blaze Aboard Ama Bus: Fiery Escape Ensures No Casualties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A state-owned bus known as 'Ama Bus' caught fire near Kalinga Studio Square here on Saturday, reported authorities.

Thankfully, no injuries were recorded as the five passengers and two staff members aboard, including the driver, evacuated safely before the flames spread, officials confirmed.

The rapid response to the blaze, suspected to stem from a short circuit, saw firefighters extinguish it promptly.

TRENDING

1
Sailing to Success: AMET University's 15th Convocation Celebrates Maritime Excellence

Sailing to Success: AMET University's 15th Convocation Celebrates Maritime E...

 India
2
Tragedy Strikes on Hoshiarpur Road: Fog Blamed for Fatal Collision

Tragedy Strikes on Hoshiarpur Road: Fog Blamed for Fatal Collision

 India
3
Majhi Mumbai Triumphs in ISPL Season Opener Amidst Star-Studded Ceremony

Majhi Mumbai Triumphs in ISPL Season Opener Amidst Star-Studded Ceremony

 India
4
Spurs Under Fire: Fans Demand Ambition and Transparency

Spurs Under Fire: Fans Demand Ambition and Transparency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026