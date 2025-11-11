Sedemac Mechatronics Gears Up for Rs 1,000 Crore IPO

Pune-based automaker Sedemac Mechatronics has filed papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for an initial public offering (IPO) expected to raise between Rs 800 and 1,000 crore. The capital raise is planned through a total offer for sale (OFS) approach.

The IPO will feature 80,43,300 equity shares sold by the company's promoters, Manish Sharma and Ashwini Amit Dixit, along with several other investors such as A91 Emerging Fund II LLP and NRJN Family Trust. Notably, Sedemac Mechatronics won't receive any funds directly from this public issue.

The company is a major supplier of electronic control units to OEMs in diverse regions, including India, the US, and Europe. Its reported revenue for the first quarter of 2025 was Rs 217.35 crore with a net profit of Rs 17.07 crore. The listing is anticipated on both BSE and NSE.