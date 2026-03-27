SBICAP Trustee Settles Sebi Debenture Trustee Norms Case

SBICAP Trustee Company has reached a settlement with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) over alleged breaches of debenture trustee norms, paying Rs 23.45 lakh to resolve the issue.

The case, which was based on two non-convertible debenture issues by JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd, noticed a failure in creating necessary securities encumbrance through the depository system.

Sebi noted that SBICAP Trustee did not exercise due diligence as per market requirements. The regulator retains the right to reinvestigate if any false claims were made during the settlement process.