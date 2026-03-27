Left Menu

SBICAP Trustee Settles Sebi Debenture Trustee Norms Case

SBICAP Trustee Company resolved a dispute with Sebi concerning debenture trustee norms violations by paying Rs 23.45 lakh. The settlement, confirmed by Sebi, halts adjudication but may be reopened if false representations are discovered. The case involved JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd's debenture issuances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 20:42 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 20:42 IST
SBICAP Trustee Settles Sebi Debenture Trustee Norms Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

SBICAP Trustee Company has reached a settlement with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) over alleged breaches of debenture trustee norms, paying Rs 23.45 lakh to resolve the issue.

The case, which was based on two non-convertible debenture issues by JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd, noticed a failure in creating necessary securities encumbrance through the depository system.

Sebi noted that SBICAP Trustee did not exercise due diligence as per market requirements. The regulator retains the right to reinvestigate if any false claims were made during the settlement process.

TRENDING

1
Intriguing Hospital Heist: Patient Drives Off with Ambulance

Intriguing Hospital Heist: Patient Drives Off with Ambulance

 Pakistan
2
Revolutionizing TV Ratings: India's New Policy for Transparency

Revolutionizing TV Ratings: India's New Policy for Transparency

 India
3
Kerala Youth Urged to Vote in 'My Vote, My Strength' Campaign

Kerala Youth Urged to Vote in 'My Vote, My Strength' Campaign

 India
4
House Vote Looms to End Shutdown Amid Immigration Clash

House Vote Looms to End Shutdown Amid Immigration Clash

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026