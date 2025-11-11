RITES Ltd. Reports Strong Growth with Record Order Book
RITES Ltd., a prominent transport infrastructure consultancy, achieved a 32.24% rise in profit to Rs 109 crore in Q3, driven by a boost in consultancy and export segments. The firm secured a record order book of Rs 9,090 crore and announced a second interim dividend of Rs 96 crore.
RITES Ltd., the transport infrastructure consultancy giant, has reported a significant 32.24% increase in its consolidated profit, amounting to Rs 109 crore for the September quarter. This growth is attributed to the company's robust performance in consultancy and export sectors.
Securing an all-time high order book valued at Rs 9,090 crore, RITES continues to expand its influence in the industry. The firm also highlighted a 15.6% increase in PAT for the first half of the fiscal year, reaching Rs 200 crore, demonstrating consistent year-on-year growth.
In a strategic move, the board has declared a second interim dividend of Rs 2 per share, totaling Rs 96 crore. Under the leadership of Chairman and Managing Director Rahul Mithal, the company aims for efficient project execution through 'Operation Tattva', focusing on quality and timely deliveries.
