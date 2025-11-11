Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Mother-Son Duo and Youth Perish in Motorcycle Crash

A devastating motorcycle collision near Tawli village claimed the lives of a mother-son pair and a young man, while leaving two others critically injured. The accident involved head-on impact between two motorcycles travelling in opposite directions on Muzaffarnagar-Budhana road.

A tragic accident on the Muzaffarnagar-Budhana road has resulted in the deaths of a mother and son duo, along with a young man. The crash occurred near Tawli village, drawing attention to road safety concerns in the area.

The accident involved two motorcycles that collided head-on while traveling in opposite directions. Rukhsana, 40, and her son Pervaiz, 20, were on one bike, while Deva, 19, was on the other. Both Rukhsana and Pervaiz, along with Deva, succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

Authorities identified the injured individuals as Vikas and Nihalchand, who were riding pillion on Deva's bike. They were immediately transported to a nearby hospital for urgent medical treatment. The police have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fatal collision.

