EIB Global and Banco do Brasil Launch €350M Initiative for Women and Clean Energy in Amazon

In a major step toward promoting inclusive and sustainable development in Brazil’s Amazon region, the European Investment Bank Group’s development arm, EIB Global, has signed a statement of intent with Banco do Brasil to establish a €350 million funding initiative focused on women entrepreneurs and clean energy solutions. The partnership was formalised during the 30th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30), held in Belém, Brazil, marking a significant milestone in climate cooperation between the European Union (EU) and Brazil.

Empowering Women and Advancing Clean Energy

The new initiative will channel funding to expand microcredit access for micro and small enterprises owned or managed by women, particularly in the Legal Amazon region — a vast and ecologically critical area that encompasses nine Brazilian states. By empowering women through entrepreneurship and financial inclusion, the program aims to promote gender equality, create local jobs, and enhance social and economic resilience in some of Brazil’s most vulnerable communities.

In addition to supporting women-led enterprises, the initiative will fund renewable energy projects, especially rooftop solar installations designed for self-consumption in remote and off-grid communities. These solar projects will help improve local energy autonomy, reduce dependency on diesel generators, and cut greenhouse gas emissions, thereby contributing to Brazil’s broader clean energy transition and Paris Agreement goals.

Strengthening the EU–Brazil Green Partnership

The initiative reinforces the EU–Brazil Green Deal, which aims to deepen bilateral cooperation on sustainable development, biodiversity preservation, and climate action. It also aligns with Brazil’s Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement, reflecting a shared commitment to reducing emissions and promoting equitable growth.

EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle highlighted the broader implications of the partnership, describing it as a tangible demonstration of the EU’s Global Gateway strategy in action:

“This operation is a powerful example of how the EU’s Global Gateway can deliver real impact on the ground,” Fayolle said. “By supporting women entrepreneurs and clean energy in the Amazon, we are fostering inclusive economic growth and reinforcing our strategic partnership with Brazil on climate action.”

A Partnership for Sustainable Development

Banco do Brasil’s Vice-President of Government and Corporate Sustainability, José Ricardo Sasseron, underscored the initiative’s importance for Brazil’s social and environmental agenda.

“This partnership with EIB reaffirms Banco do Brasil’s leadership in agreements with global financial institutions and reinforces Brazil’s commitments under the Paris Agreement,” Sasseron stated. “It shows that it is possible to unite economic growth, environmental responsibility, and social inclusion. We continue connecting business, people, and the environment, generating value for Brazil and the world.”

Banco do Brasil, Latin America’s oldest and one of its largest financial institutions, has been a pioneer in promoting green finance, sustainability-linked loans, and gender-responsive banking. This partnership with EIB Global adds another dimension to its leadership in advancing inclusive economic transformation and climate-friendly investment.

A Global Gateway Flagship

The initiative is a flagship project under the EU’s Global Gateway, the Union’s strategy to reduce global investment disparities and foster smart, clean, and secure connectivity in digital, energy, and transport sectors. Between 2021 and 2027, the Global Gateway seeks to mobilise up to €300 billion in public and private investment, combining the efforts of the EU, Member States, and European development finance institutions under a “Team Europe” approach.

By prioritising gender equality and renewable energy in the Amazon, the EIB-Banco do Brasil partnership exemplifies Global Gateway’s mission to build partnerships, not dependencies, and to deliver sustainable, inclusive prosperity in emerging economies.

Supporting Climate Ambitions at COP30

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of COP30, hosted for the first time in the Amazon region, highlighting the global importance of protecting tropical ecosystems and promoting green growth. The EIB Group, which shares a pavilion with other multilateral development banks at the summit, is showcasing a range of climate finance and green investment initiatives aligned with its Climate Bank Roadmap Phase Two.

Under this roadmap, the EIB Group is doubling down on its role as Europe’s Climate Bank, focusing on:

Doubling adaptation finance to help countries cope with climate impacts.

Accelerating investment in renewable energy and green industries.

Supporting Europe’s competitiveness and energy security.

Simplifying procedures to make green finance more accessible and efficient.

A Sustainable Future for the Amazon

The Amazon basin, often described as the “lungs of the planet,” plays a vital role in global climate regulation and biodiversity preservation. However, it remains one of the regions most affected by poverty, deforestation, and underinvestment. Through this partnership, EIB Global and Banco do Brasil aim to demonstrate how inclusive finance and renewable energy can work hand in hand to protect the environment while empowering people.

By supporting women entrepreneurs, expanding access to sustainable energy, and strengthening the foundations of a green economy, the initiative is set to drive meaningful change in one of the world’s most critical ecosystems — a step toward a more resilient, equitable, and climate-secure future.