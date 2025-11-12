Hester Biosciences Reports Robust Q2 Profit Growth Amid Strategic Shift

Hester Biosciences has reported a significant 71% year-on-year surge in consolidated net profit for the second quarter of 2025, totalling Rs 14.33 crore. This is a substantial rise from Rs 8.39 crore in the same period the previous year.

The company's revenue from operations stood at Rs 70.97 crore in the latest quarter, compared to Rs 83.69 crore in the prior year. Hester Biosciences has strategically decided to fortify its business fundamentals by reducing reliance on tender-based revenues, aiming for a more balanced and resilient portfolio.

This shift aligns with the company's goal to minimize dependency on specific products or territories. Efforts are ongoing to expand presence across commercial, private, and export markets, underpinned by operational discipline and process standardization. The company's stock reflected positive investor sentiment, ending 3.49% higher at Rs 1,698 on the BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)