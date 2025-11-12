MSME Sector Seeks Government Support Ahead of Union Budget

The MSME sector is urging the government to enhance its technology upgradation fund, highlighting this need in a pre-Budget consultation with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday.

Representatives from various MSME organizations stressed the importance of easier credit access and support for exploring export markets during the meeting, which was part of the preparations for the Union Budget 2026-27, set for presentation on February 1.

MSMEs are integral to the Indian economy, employing 12 crore people and contributing significantly to GDP, manufacturing output, and exports. The discussion also included high-ranking officials from the Ministry of Finance and MSME, marking it as the third of several pre-Budget consultations.

(With inputs from agencies.)