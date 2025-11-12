Left Menu

MSME Sector Seeks Government Support Ahead of Union Budget

The MSME sector in India seeks government support for technology upgrades, credit access, and export market exploration. This request is part of pre-Budget discussions with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the 2026-27 Union Budget. MSMEs significantly contribute to India's GDP, employment, manufacturing, and exports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 17:25 IST
MSME Sector Seeks Government Support Ahead of Union Budget
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The MSME sector is urging the government to enhance its technology upgradation fund, highlighting this need in a pre-Budget consultation with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday.

Representatives from various MSME organizations stressed the importance of easier credit access and support for exploring export markets during the meeting, which was part of the preparations for the Union Budget 2026-27, set for presentation on February 1.

MSMEs are integral to the Indian economy, employing 12 crore people and contributing significantly to GDP, manufacturing output, and exports. The discussion also included high-ranking officials from the Ministry of Finance and MSME, marking it as the third of several pre-Budget consultations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SA20 League's Expanding Cricket Carnival Captivates India

SA20 League's Expanding Cricket Carnival Captivates India

 India
2
German Financial Delegation Heads for China with Minister Lars Klingbeil

German Financial Delegation Heads for China with Minister Lars Klingbeil

 Germany
3
Reviving Connections: Ferozepur-Patti Rail Link Set to Transform Punjab's Mobility

Reviving Connections: Ferozepur-Patti Rail Link Set to Transform Punjab's Mo...

 India
4
Starmer Defends BBC Amidst Crisis and Legal Threats

Starmer Defends BBC Amidst Crisis and Legal Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025