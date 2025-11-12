MSME Sector Seeks Government Support Ahead of Union Budget
The MSME sector in India seeks government support for technology upgrades, credit access, and export market exploration. This request is part of pre-Budget discussions with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the 2026-27 Union Budget. MSMEs significantly contribute to India's GDP, employment, manufacturing, and exports.
- Country:
- India
The MSME sector is urging the government to enhance its technology upgradation fund, highlighting this need in a pre-Budget consultation with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday.
Representatives from various MSME organizations stressed the importance of easier credit access and support for exploring export markets during the meeting, which was part of the preparations for the Union Budget 2026-27, set for presentation on February 1.
MSMEs are integral to the Indian economy, employing 12 crore people and contributing significantly to GDP, manufacturing output, and exports. The discussion also included high-ranking officials from the Ministry of Finance and MSME, marking it as the third of several pre-Budget consultations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nirmala Sitharaman's Three-Day Nagaland Visit: Boosting Development and Skilling Initiatives
Finance Minister Criticizes DMK's Protest Over SIR
Finance Minister Pledges Revival of Abandoned Takoradi Market Circle Project
Nirmala Sitharaman Inaugurates Landmark Projects in Guwahati, Ushering New Era of Connectivity
Finance Minister Visits Pioneering Tata Semiconductor Project in Assam