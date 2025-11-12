Left Menu

Vedanta's Demerger Drama: Unveiling the Future of India's Metal Giant

The National Company Law Tribunal has reserved its order on Vedanta's proposed demerger, which seeks regulatory clearances for splitting the firm into sector-specific entities. While Vedanta aims to streamline operations, the Ministry of Petroleum raises concerns over financial risks and asset misrepresentation. SEBI has cleared the revised plan after compliance adjustments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-11-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 18:00 IST
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has reserved its decision on Vedanta's demerger proposal after a preliminary hearing on Wednesday. The tribunal, recently reconstituted, is reviewing the company's application for regulatory approval to distribute its operations under Section 230-232 of the Companies Act.

The demerger has sparked concerns from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPnG), which has highlighted potential financial risks and alleged misrepresentation of the company's hydrocarbon assets. The ministry questioned Vedanta's disclosure practices, particularly regarding exploration blocks as company assets and related liabilities.

Vedanta has expressed its commitment to the demerger plan, claiming full compliance with regulatory norms and receiving a revised plan approval from SEBI. The demerger, which aims to improve operational efficiency and shareholder value, was initially set to create six independent entities but now retains the base metals business within the parent company.

