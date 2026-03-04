Left Menu

Tunisian Tycoon Marouan Mabrouk Sentenced: Scandal Unveiled

In Tunisia, billionaire Marouan Mabrouk was sentenced for corruption, alongside former PM Youssef Chahed and ex-cabinet members. Mabrouk faced charges of money laundering and illegal benefits, while Chahed claimed the charges were political. President Saied's 2022 committee for financial corruption recovery remains largely ineffective.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2026 04:13 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 04:13 IST
A Tunisian court has handed down a prison sentence to Marouan Mabrouk, the country's wealthiest businessman, on corruption charges. Former Prime Minister Youssef Chahed and several ex-cabinet members also received prison terms related to the same case, highlighting ongoing political and economic tensions in Tunisia.

Mabrouk, linked to Tunisia's ousted President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, has significant investments in various sectors, including telecommunications and banking. Chahed, who governed from 2016 to 2020 and now resides in the U.S., was sentenced in absentia. He refuted the charges, dismissing them as politically charged.

Despite promises from current President Kais Saied, who aims to recover illicitly obtained wealth to boost the budget, the 2022 financial recovery committee has yet to report significant results. Mabrouk and others were sentenced for alleged money laundering and misappropriations, reflecting challenges in Tunisia's governance and anti-corruption initiatives.

