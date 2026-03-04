Left Menu

UK Imposes Visa 'Emergency Brake' on Four Nations

The UK has announced the suspension of study visas from Afghanistan, Cameroon, Myanmar, and Sudan, along with work visas for Afghans. This decision, referred to as an 'emergency brake', is in response to a spike in asylum claims through legal routes, according to the UK Home Office.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Kingdom took a significant step on Tuesday by suspending study visas for nationals from Afghanistan, Cameroon, Myanmar, and Sudan, alongside halting work visas for Afghan citizens.

According to a statement from the UK Home Office, this move represents the first imposition of an 'emergency brake' on visas following a noticeable surge in asylum claims from individuals entering through legal channels.

The decision underscores the challenges faced by the UK in managing immigration and asylum pressures, while also highlighting international concerns regarding the socio-political situations in the affected countries.

