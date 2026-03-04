UK Imposes Visa 'Emergency Brake' on Four Nations
The UK has announced the suspension of study visas from Afghanistan, Cameroon, Myanmar, and Sudan, along with work visas for Afghans. This decision, referred to as an 'emergency brake', is in response to a spike in asylum claims through legal routes, according to the UK Home Office.
The decision underscores the challenges faced by the UK in managing immigration and asylum pressures, while also highlighting international concerns regarding the socio-political situations in the affected countries.
