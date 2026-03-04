UK Imposes Visa 'Emergency Brake' on Four Nations

The United Kingdom took a significant step on Tuesday by suspending study visas for nationals from Afghanistan, Cameroon, Myanmar, and Sudan, alongside halting work visas for Afghan citizens.

According to a statement from the UK Home Office, this move represents the first imposition of an 'emergency brake' on visas following a noticeable surge in asylum claims from individuals entering through legal channels.

The decision underscores the challenges faced by the UK in managing immigration and asylum pressures, while also highlighting international concerns regarding the socio-political situations in the affected countries.