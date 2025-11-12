Record Low Inflation Sparks Economic Optimism

Retail inflation plummeted to a historic low in October at 0.25%, as a result of reduced GST rates on nearly 380 commonly used items and subdued prices of essential goods like vegetables and eggs.

This marked the lowest inflation rate in the current Consumer Price Index (CPI) series. With inflation in rural and urban areas also registering low figures, experts anticipate the Reserve Bank's Monetary Policy Committee may consider a rate cut in December.

The decline in inflation was aided by the full impact of the GST rate cuts, a favorable base effect, and easing prices in food, transport, and communication sectors, bolstering corporate margins and debt-servicing capacities.