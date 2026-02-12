JK govt to amend policy to recalibrate industrial incentives, address unit closures: Deputy CM

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary on Thursday said that the government is set to amend the J&K Industrial policy to recalibrate industrial incentives and address unit closures in a bid to sustain industrial growth, promote local employment and ensure income security. Winding up the discussion on grants of his departments in the Assembly, Choudhary that said new enterprises will be issued a single in-principle approval certificate with a three-year grace period for obtaining statutory clearances to facilitate early commencement of operations, reduce compliance burden and encourage formalisation of small businesses. He said that sick MSMEs will be extended incentives at par with new industrial units under the amended policy to prevent closures and safeguard jobs. ''Enhanced fund allocation has also been proposed for upgradation of existing industrial estates to lower operational costs and improve infrastructure access for MSMEs,'' he said. The Deputy Chief Minister said that the government plans to strengthen the startup ecosystem by establishing co-working spaces and incubation centres in Srinagar and Jammu, benefiting first-generation entrepreneurs, freelancers and women-led startups. He added that new high-value projects are being proposed to expand self-employment opportunities in rural areas. Choudhary said that 17 new products - six from Kashmir and 11 from Jammu - are being proposed for GI tagging to protect heritage crafts and enhance artisans' incomes. ''Testing and certification infrastructure will be strengthened through QR code-based certification labs in Kashmir and a new facility in Jammu to facilitate exports,'' he said. He said financial support will be provided to the J&K Trade Promotion Organisation for marketing linkages, buyer-seller meets and reverse B2B interactions. ''A Rs 200-crore Unity Mall project will establish a permanent craft bazaar for handicrafts and handlooms. A proposal to merge the Handicrafts and Handlooms departments is also under examination,'' he added. The Deputy Chief Minister said revival plans for J&K Industries and SICOP are being prepared to further strengthen the industrial ecosystem. Highlighting achievements of the Mining Department for 2024–26, Choudhary said the government has focused on regulatory reforms and environmentally responsible utilisation of mineral resources. He said the mining sector has been allocated over Rs 10 crore under capital expenditure for 2025–27, including an increase of Rs 2 crore over the revised allocation for 2025–26. ''The Integrated Mining Surveillance System (IMSS) has been implemented using satellite imagery, GPS tracking and geo-spatial tools to curb illegal mining,'' he said. POS machines integrated with J&K Bank have been introduced to enable on-the-spot penalties.. According to the Deputy Chief Minister, 144 satellite alerts led to field inspections and recovery of Rs 1.10 crore in penalties. ''As many as 3,065 GPS devices have been installed in mineral transport vehicles, of which 2,470 are linked to the surveillance system. More than 7,500 seizures have been made this year and 234 FIRs lodged against violators,'' he said. He said multi-departmental district-level task forces headed by Deputy Commissioners have been constituted to strengthen enforcement. ''Special courts have also been designated in every district for speedy trial of mining-related offences with the concurrence of the Chief Justice of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh.. He said the department has shifted from open auctions to e-auctions, successfully auctioning 238 blocks since 2020–21 and granting 208 mining leases. ''E-auction of seven limestone blocks in Anantnag, Rajouri and Poonch has been initiated, while five additional blocks have been forwarded for auction. The government expects to generate Rs 470 crore from these blocks during 2026–27,'' he added. Choudhary said simplified district-level forms and an e-market portal for minor minerals have been introduced to enhance transparency and curb black marketing. ''Exploration and auction preparations are progressing for lithium in Reasi, lignite and marble in Kupwara, and other minerals in Doda and Ganderbal, with several blocks targeted for auction by June 2026,'' he said. To address issues faced by traditional quarry holders following the J&K Minor Mineral Rules, 2016, the government has recommended a two-year breathing period allowing operations through short-term permits while completing compliance requirements, he said. ''The move is expected to benefit around 19,000 families and ensure availability of construction material at reasonable prices,'' he said. On the industrial front, Choudhary said Jammu and Kashmir has launched the country's first MSME Health Clinic in collaboration with IIM Jammu. ''Data of 417 MSME units has been uploaded on the portal and 17 sickness-prone units have been identified for focused revival. Under PM Vishwakarma, J&K ranks first among Union Territories and seventh nationally in overall performance, he said. ''As many as 14,372 loan cases have been created, of which 9,357 have been disbursed, achieving a high disbursement rate. Choudhary said the government is proposing amendments to the J&K Industrial Policy to further strengthen the industrial ecosystem by incorporating best practices, incentivising investment in backward districts, streamlining approvals through self-certification and establishing institutional mechanisms for revival of sick MSMEs. Highlighting overall industrial growth, he said investment of Rs 5,349 crore has been realised till January 2026 during the financial year 2025–26 - the highest ever in a single year and nearly 12 times the pre-2020 average.

