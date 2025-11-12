Telangana's Crackdown on Road Rule Violations

In a decisive move to curb road accidents, the Telangana government has rolled out a comprehensive action plan targeting vehicles that flout traffic regulations.

State Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar convened a meeting on Wednesday, announcing the formation of three state-level flying squads and 33 district teams dedicated to conducting enforcement drives.

These teams will perform routine surprise inspections, with a focus on overloaded lorries and buses, and will verify the fitness and pollution certificates of construction material-transporting vehicles.

Additionally, violators will face hefty penalties and possible vehicle confiscation. Specific directives have been issued to avoid harassing passenger autos and agricultural tractors.

Following a tragic accident at Chevella, where 19 people lost their lives, Minister Prabhakar sought updates on enforcement actions.

Officials reported that 2,576 vehicles faced legal action within a week, including 352 lorries and 43 overloaded buses.

