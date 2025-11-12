Telangana's Crackdown on Road Rule Violations
The Telangana government is implementing a rigorous action plan to reduce road accidents through continuous enforcement against vehicles violating rules. State Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar announced the formation of enforcement teams focusing on overloaded vehicles, with added penalties and potential seizures for violators.
- Country:
- India
In a decisive move to curb road accidents, the Telangana government has rolled out a comprehensive action plan targeting vehicles that flout traffic regulations.
State Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar convened a meeting on Wednesday, announcing the formation of three state-level flying squads and 33 district teams dedicated to conducting enforcement drives.
These teams will perform routine surprise inspections, with a focus on overloaded lorries and buses, and will verify the fitness and pollution certificates of construction material-transporting vehicles.
Additionally, violators will face hefty penalties and possible vehicle confiscation. Specific directives have been issued to avoid harassing passenger autos and agricultural tractors.
Following a tragic accident at Chevella, where 19 people lost their lives, Minister Prabhakar sought updates on enforcement actions.
Officials reported that 2,576 vehicles faced legal action within a week, including 352 lorries and 43 overloaded buses.
(With inputs from agencies.)