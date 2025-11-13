Left Menu

US-India Trade Relations: Bridging Tariff Gaps Amid Global Challenges

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Senator Marco Rubio discussed trade and supply chain issues, reflecting on the troubled US-India relations due to new tariffs. Optimism surrounds the completion of a bilateral trade deal, as both sides work to finalize the agreement's language.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2025 00:08 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 00:08 IST
  India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar recently engaged in discussions with US Senator Marco Rubio concerning trade and supply chains, amid growing tensions between the nations due to heightened tariffs imposed by the US.

The meeting, held during the G7 foreign ministers conclave in Canada's Niagara region, comes soon after President Donald Trump expressed intentions to lower tariffs on Indian goods, signaling potential improvement in US-India trade relations.

Despite the strains, there's optimism about reaching a bilateral trade deal soon. Both countries have engaged in extensive negotiations, and a conclusion appears imminent as they fine-tune the language of the agreement.

