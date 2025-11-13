Left Menu

Mahindra & Manulife Forge Joint Venture to Transform India's Life Insurance Landscape

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd partners with Manulife to create a 50:50 life insurance joint venture in India, investing up to Rs3,600 crore over 10 years. Targeting rural and semi-urban markets while enhancing urban presence, the JV aims to address India's insurance under-penetration.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M) has joined forces with global insurer Manulife to establish a life insurance joint venture in India. Both companies will invest a combined total of Rs3,600 crore over the next decade, pending regulatory approval, to dominate the rural and semi-urban insurance markets while strengthening their urban offerings.

Highlighting the strategic importance of this move, Mahindra Group CEO Anish Shah emphasized the synergistic value of the partnership, citing Mahindra's strong distribution network and Manulife's global insurance expertise. Shah expressed confidence in the venture's potential to deliver significant shareholder value. Manulife CEO Phil Witherington echoed this sentiment, underscoring India's robust insurance potential and the anticipated market growth.

Initial investments by M&M are projected at Rs 250 crore annually for the first five years, contributing to the overall capital outlay. The substantial market opportunity is highlighted by India's under-penetrated insurance sector, with rural regions providing a particularly fertile ground for expansion. The joint venture will also benefit from Mahindra's extensive network, leveraging digital platforms to enhance efficiency and customer engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

