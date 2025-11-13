EIB Signs Agreement to Support North Macedonia’s EU Path and Economic Growth

In a significant step towards deepening its engagement in the Western Balkans, the European Investment Bank (EIB) has signed a Host Country Agreement with the Government of North Macedonia, marking a new chapter in the EU Bank’s support for the country’s economic transformation, resilience, and long-term European integration.

The agreement was signed during the visit of EIB Vice-President Robert de Groot to Skopje, where he met with Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Timčo Mucunski. It solidifies the EIB’s commitment to being a more integrated and accessible partner in North Macedonia’s development journey.

“This agreement strengthens our partnership and reaffirms our shared goals – supporting North Macedonia’s path towards EU integration, improved regional connectivity, and the green transition,” said Vice-President de Groot at the signing ceremony.

A Strategic Move to Boost On-the-Ground Support

The new Host Country Agreement will allow the EIB to deepen its cooperation with local institutions, municipalities, and the private sector. It enables a more agile, responsive, and tailored approach to financial and technical assistance, particularly in high-impact sectors such as:

Healthcare

Education

Transport and logistics

Water and sanitation infrastructure

Renewable energy and energy security

SME financing and innovation

“As of today, the EIB will be even closer to state institutions, local governments, and Macedonian companies,” said Minister Mucunski. “This sends a clear message that North Macedonia is moving towards a modern, competitive, and European economy.”

EIB’s €1.6 Billion Legacy in North Macedonia

As the lending arm of the European Union, the EIB has been a steadfast supporter of North Macedonia’s development, with €1.6 billion invested in the country since the early 2000s. These investments have delivered tangible benefits, including:

Modernised transport networks such as rail and road upgrades

Improved water supply and sanitation systems across municipalities

Stronger private sector performance through SME funding

Enhanced energy resilience through infrastructure and diversification

The Bank's role goes beyond financing—it also includes technical advisory services, capacity building, and knowledge sharing to help maximise the effectiveness of every euro invested.

Aligning with EU Integration and the Green Transition

The agreement comes as North Macedonia continues to advance its EU accession process, which places increasing emphasis on economic alignment, green growth, and climate resilience.

“Sustainable investments are vital for building a resilient, future-ready economy that can compete across the European Union and globally,” de Groot emphasised.

EU Ambassador Michalis Rokas reinforced this message, stating:

“As the EU’s lending arm, the EIB plays a pivotal role in translating the EU’s commitment to North Macedonia’s EU integration into concrete projects.”

Under the Team Europe approach, the EIB works closely with the European Commission, EU delegations, and other development partners to ensure coherent and impactful support across member-state-aligned priorities.

Recent Initiatives Supporting Jobs and Climate Resilience

In addition to infrastructure and integration goals, the EIB is also driving innovation and private sector growth. Notable recent initiatives include:

The 2025 launch of an online Decarbonisation Guide with the Economic Chamber of North Macedonia, supporting businesses in adopting cleaner technologies and practices.

A €650 million collaboration with the Development Bank of North Macedonia, which has supported 920 companies, helping sustain over 61,000 jobs and create approximately 2,000 new positions since 2019.

Joint efforts with local banks to improve climate risk management and foster green financing.

A Full Day of High-Level Engagements

During his visit, Vice-President de Groot also held strategic talks with key government officials, including:

Minister of Finance Gordana Dimitrieska-Kočoska

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Aleksandar Nikoloski

Minister of Energy, Mining and Mineral Resources Sanja Božinovska

Representatives of the Development Bank of North Macedonia

These meetings focused on scaling up financial and technical support, accelerating project pipelines, and building strong foundations for long-term investment in connectivity, green infrastructure, and institutional resilience.

Looking Ahead: A Closer, More Strategic Partnership

The Host Country Agreement is expected to enhance the EIB’s permanent presence and coordination capabilities in North Macedonia, making it easier to launch and manage high-impact projects and provide rapid technical input for emerging opportunities.

The partnership comes at a crucial time, as North Macedonia seeks to boost investor confidence, unlock new EU pre-accession funds, and tackle challenges such as youth unemployment, climate adaptation, and regional economic integration.