Uruguay Secures $300M IDB Credit Line to Drive Innovation and Productivity

Uruguay has taken a bold step toward boosting national productivity and accelerating its knowledge-based economy with the approval of a $300 million Conditional Credit Line for Investment Projects (CCLIP) from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB). The first $30 million operation under this facility will focus on advancing scientific research, supporting technology-driven enterprises, and fostering public sector innovation.

Approved by the IDB’s Board of Executive Directors, the CCLIP aims to catalyze long-term sustainable growth through innovation. The initiative aligns with the IDB Group’s overarching strategy for Uruguay, which prioritizes inclusive development, international competitiveness, and the transformation of talent and research into productive assets.

First $30 Million Operation to Ignite R&D and Innovation Ecosystems

The inaugural loan of $30 million will be deployed immediately to:

Fund long-term scientific research projects in emerging and strategic fields.

Strengthen knowledge transfer between academic institutions, businesses, and public entities.

Support startups and SMEs in science and technology sectors through targeted financing.

Foster public sector innovation, including digital transformation and evidence-based policymaking.

Pilot a technology guarantee program through the National Guarantee System (SiGa) to improve financing access for high-risk but high-impact innovative projects.

This operation will be executed by Uruguay’s National Research and Innovation Agency (ANII), which will also contribute a counterpart investment of $6.6 million, with an additional $1 million in co-financing from SiGa.

“This program represents a significant leap in Uruguay’s ambition to become a regional innovation hub,” said an IDB representative. “We are combining financial strength with a strategic policy framework to drive innovation that is inclusive, scalable, and impactful.”

Targeting Over 400 Beneficiaries Across Uruguay’s Innovation Landscape

At least 400 researchers, entrepreneurs, and businesses are expected to directly benefit from this initial operation. The goal is to accelerate the commercialization of scientific discoveries, stimulate private sector investment in R&D, and create high-value jobs—especially in sectors where Uruguay is already building competitive strength such as biotechnology, agri-tech, ICT, and clean energy.

The program will emphasize cross-sector collaboration and regional equity by ensuring that research and innovation projects are supported across the country, not just in Montevideo or other urban centers.

Sustainable Terms with Strategic Focus

The loan is issued under the IDB’s specific investment modality, with highly favorable terms:

Repayment period: 22.5 years

Grace period: 8 years

Interest rate: Based on SOFR (Secured Overnight Financing Rate)

This structure provides the Government of Uruguay with the fiscal space and timeline needed to maximize the long-term benefits of scientific and technological investment.

Consolidating Uruguay’s Global Position as a Science and Innovation Leader

Uruguay’s partnership with the IDB builds on an already robust foundation of cooperation in productive development, education, and trade. The new CCLIP is particularly timely given the global shift toward knowledge-based and digital economies.

The investment also aims to address persistent innovation gaps, such as limited financing for early-stage technologies, underdeveloped public-private partnerships, and low R&D intensity relative to OECD benchmarks.

The new program complements ongoing national initiatives, including:

Uruguay’s National Strategy for Science, Technology and Innovation

The Digital Uruguay Agenda

Efforts to internationalize Uruguayan startups and academic institutions

Looking Ahead: Future Phases of the CCLIP

Following the initial $30 million operation, future tranches under the $300 million CCLIP will likely focus on:

Scaling up successful pilot programs

Deepening collaboration with international research institutions

Expanding innovation infrastructure, such as incubators and digital labs

Developing more comprehensive policy instruments for IP commercialization and tech transfer

The IDB’s support ensures that Uruguay is well-positioned to transition from a stable middle-income country to a leading innovation-driven economy in Latin America.