Left Menu

Spain Orders Nationwide Poultry Lockdown to Combat Bird Flu Threat

Spain's Agriculture Ministry has imposed a nationwide lockdown on all poultry starting November 13 due to an increased risk of bird flu. This measure extends the previous restrictions from just high-risk areas to the entire country, as a precaution against the disease entering Spain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 13-11-2025 14:47 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 14:47 IST
Spain Orders Nationwide Poultry Lockdown to Combat Bird Flu Threat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Spain

The Agriculture Ministry in Spain has announced a comprehensive lockdown of poultry across the country, effective November 13, due to a heightened threat of bird flu.

This precautionary measure expands previous restrictions that were limited to high-risk zones, now encompassing all of Spain to mitigate the disease's entry.

Officials cited an increased likelihood of bird flu reaching Spain within the last week as the catalyst for this decisive action, according to their latest statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy on the Highway: Girder Collapse Claims Life

Tragedy on the Highway: Girder Collapse Claims Life

 India
2
Microfinance Institutions Urged to Slash Interest Rates for Financial Inclusion

Microfinance Institutions Urged to Slash Interest Rates for Financial Inclus...

 India
3
Saya Group's Financial Milestone: Clearing Rs 1,500 Crore Debt

Saya Group's Financial Milestone: Clearing Rs 1,500 Crore Debt

 India
4
OpenAI Launches GPT-5.1: A Leap in Conversational AI

OpenAI Launches GPT-5.1: A Leap in Conversational AI

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025