Spain Orders Nationwide Poultry Lockdown to Combat Bird Flu Threat

The Agriculture Ministry in Spain has announced a comprehensive lockdown of poultry across the country, effective November 13, due to a heightened threat of bird flu.

This precautionary measure expands previous restrictions that were limited to high-risk zones, now encompassing all of Spain to mitigate the disease's entry.

Officials cited an increased likelihood of bird flu reaching Spain within the last week as the catalyst for this decisive action, according to their latest statement.

