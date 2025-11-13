Aftermath of Red Fort Blast: Delhi's Markets Struggle to Recover
Delhi's central markets face a significant downturn following the Red Fort explosion, as fear keeps customers and traders at bay. Wholesale hubs like Sadar Bazaar and Chandni Chowk witness a sharp decline in footfall during their peak season. Some markets like Sarojini Nagar remain unaffected, maintaining a steady flow of customers.
- Country:
- India
Delhi's bustling central markets have fallen silent in the wake of the devastating Red Fort explosion. The tragedy has cast a shadow over trade activities, leading many outstation buyers to switch to online purchases.
The explosion that rocked the area on Monday evening severely impacted key wholesale hubs like Sadar Bazaar and Chandni Chowk, known for thriving business during festive and wedding seasons. As fear lingers, footfall has dropped by nearly half, leaving shopkeepers and traders in distress.
While Sarojini Nagar market maintains regular customer flow, other areas such as Lajpat Rai Market near Chandni Chowk remain nearly deserted, reflecting the broader sense of fear that has gripped the local business community.