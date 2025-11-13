Ai+ Smartphone and Katha Unite for Digital Inclusion on World Kindness Day

On World Kindness Day, Ai+ Smartphone has joined forces with Delhi-based NGO Katha to launch a digital inclusion initiative aimed at providing smartphones to students from underserved communities. This initiative is part of the company's Add A Plus campaign, which promotes the concept that minor actions can lead to major changes.

The campaign encourages users to engage with Ai+ Smartphone's social media content by adding a '+' to posts, with each increment contributing towards a collective goal. Once this figure hits one million, the company will donate 50 smartphones to Katha-identified students lacking access to technology. Archi Gogoi, Ai+ Smartphone's Marketing and Communications Lead, emphasized the critical importance of bridging India's digital divide.

Katha will select students based on need and commitment criteria, ensuring transparency through shared progress updates. Rajesh Soundararajan, Executive Director at Katha, highlighted the initiative's potential, emphasizing its role in granting digital access to underprivileged girl learners. Looking ahead, Ai+ Smartphone aims to scale the initiative to reach more students across various cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)