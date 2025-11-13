Left Menu

India-Nepal Ink Deal for Enhanced Rail Connectivity

India and Nepal have signed a deal to establish direct rail connectivity along the Jogbani-Biratnagar rail link for containerised and bulk cargo. This agreement amends the protocol to their Treaty of Transit, bolstering multi-modal trade connectivity and consolidating economic ties between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 18:23 IST
In a significant development, India and Nepal signed a deal on Thursday for direct rail connectivity via the Jogbani-Biratnagar link, aimed at facilitating containerised and bulk cargo transport. This agreement promises to ease transport from the ports of Kolkata and Visakhapatnam to the Nepal Customs Yard in Morang District, Biratnagar.

The formalisation took place with the exchange of a Letter of Exchange amending the protocol to the existing Treaty of Transit between the two countries. The Indian commerce ministry highlighted that the new agreement is set to enhance rail-based freight movement between Jogbani in India and Biratnagar in Nepal, broadening the definition of bulk cargo.

This initiative is poised to strengthen key transit corridors such as Kolkata-Jogbani and Visakhapatnam-Nautanwa, thereby improving multi-modal trade connectivity between India and Nepal. The commerce ministry emphasized that these measures will further solidify economic and commercial ties, with India continuing to be Nepal's largest trade partner.

