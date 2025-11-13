Left Menu

Vibe 110: Noida's Emerging Retail and Lifestyle Hub

Vibe 110 in Sector 110, Noida, developed by Devika Group, is rapidly establishing itself as a commercial hotspot. With strategic connectivity and a diverse brand mix, this premium project offers a robust environment for retailers and a lifestyle haven for residents, ensuring stable footfall and sustained growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 18:26 IST
Vibe 110 Noida. Image Credit: ANI
Vibe 110, a flagship commercial development by Devika Group in Sector 110, Noida, is quickly becoming a focal point for retail and lifestyle in the region. With its prime location, superior design, and robust commercial ecosystem, the project is poised for long-term success, attracting both residents and businesses.

Strategically located on Main Dadri Road alongside prominent residential projects, Vibe 110 benefits from a large and affluent catchment. The development's connectivity to business districts and metro lines ensures a steady visitor flow, catering to the growing retail demands of the Noida community.

The site boasts impressive design elements like a triple-height entrance and an extensive brand mix including operational outlets such as Burger King and Wow Momos. Upcoming stores promise to enhance its vibrancy, further positioning Vibe 110 as a comprehensive commercial destination for everyday and premium lifestyle needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

