French Authorities Lift Travel Ban on Telegram CEO

In a notable development, French authorities have lifted all travel restrictions imposed on Telegram CEO Pavel Durov. This action brings an end to a ban that was part of an investigation involving his encrypted messaging platform, according to Bloomberg News.

The information initially surfaced on Thursday, but Reuters has been unable to independently confirm the report at this stage.

The lifting of these restrictions is considered a significant turn of events in the ongoing scrutiny and regulatory oversight of the platform and its operations in France.

(With inputs from agencies.)