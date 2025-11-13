French Authorities Lift Travel Ban on Telegram CEO
French authorities have lifted travel restrictions on Telegram CEO Pavel Durov. The ban, related to an investigation into the messaging platform, has been removed, according to Bloomberg News. Reuters has yet to verify these claims. This development marks a significant step for Telegram's operations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 19:04 IST
The information initially surfaced on Thursday, but Reuters has been unable to independently confirm the report at this stage.
The lifting of these restrictions is considered a significant turn of events in the ongoing scrutiny and regulatory oversight of the platform and its operations in France.
(With inputs from agencies.)
