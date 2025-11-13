Tata Motors Rides on Resilient Strategy Amidst Acquisition and Regulatory Tailwinds

Tata Motors has announced a consolidated net loss of Rs 867 crore in the September quarter, largely impacted by mark-to-market losses of Rs 2,026 crore from investments in Tata Capital. Despite this, the company's revenue increased to Rs 18,585 crore from Rs 17,535 crore a year earlier.

Pointing to a resilient strategy, Tata Motors is progressing with its acquisition of IVECO, expected to finalize by April 2026. The completion of this deal aims to boost the company's topline to USD 24-25 billion, says Managing Director & CEO Girish Wagh, highlighting a potential high single-digit growth in the domestic commercial vehicle market.

The demerger of Tata Motors' commercial vehicle business, now listed on BSE and NSE, is anticipated to unlock new value opportunities. Alongside adjustments to CAFE norms, Tata Motors is preparing for a robust second half of FY26, fueled by GST reform impacts and increased infrastructure activities.