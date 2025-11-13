Left Menu

Tata Motors Rides on Resilient Strategy Amidst Acquisition and Regulatory Tailwinds

Tata Motors reported a net loss of Rs 867 crore in the September quarter due to investment-related mark-to-market losses. However, the firm anticipates strong growth driven by a strategic acquisition and the festive season. The demerger of its commercial vehicle business seeks to unlock significant market value.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 19:16 IST
Tata Motors Rides on Resilient Strategy Amidst Acquisition and Regulatory Tailwinds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Motors has announced a consolidated net loss of Rs 867 crore in the September quarter, largely impacted by mark-to-market losses of Rs 2,026 crore from investments in Tata Capital. Despite this, the company's revenue increased to Rs 18,585 crore from Rs 17,535 crore a year earlier.

Pointing to a resilient strategy, Tata Motors is progressing with its acquisition of IVECO, expected to finalize by April 2026. The completion of this deal aims to boost the company's topline to USD 24-25 billion, says Managing Director & CEO Girish Wagh, highlighting a potential high single-digit growth in the domestic commercial vehicle market.

The demerger of Tata Motors' commercial vehicle business, now listed on BSE and NSE, is anticipated to unlock new value opportunities. Alongside adjustments to CAFE norms, Tata Motors is preparing for a robust second half of FY26, fueled by GST reform impacts and increased infrastructure activities.

TRENDING

1
Court Overturns Speaker's Decision: Mukul Roy Disqualified

Court Overturns Speaker's Decision: Mukul Roy Disqualified

 India
2
Jetty Collapse in Gujarat's Arabian Sea: Workers Rescued

Jetty Collapse in Gujarat's Arabian Sea: Workers Rescued

 India
3
EU Customs Crackdown: New Levies to Target Cheap Chinese E-commerce Imports

EU Customs Crackdown: New Levies to Target Cheap Chinese E-commerce Imports

 Global
4
Sugarcane Protests Ignite Tensions and Fires in Mudhol

Sugarcane Protests Ignite Tensions and Fires in Mudhol

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025