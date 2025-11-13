Left Menu

Courage at Sea: Indian Coast Guard's Heroic Rescue Mission

The Indian Coast Guard saved five crew members from a sinking tug boat off Maharashtra's Palghar coast. The 'Amrut-16', anchored 10 nautical miles away, sank due to water ingress. Although five were rescued, one crew member remains missing. Search efforts continue amid challenging sea conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 13-11-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 21:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Coast Guard successfully rescued five crew members after their tug boat, Amrut-16, sank off the Vadhavan coast in Maharashtra's Palghar district. Unfortunately, one crew member remains unaccounted for as search efforts continue.

The incident occurred approximately 10 nautical miles from the shore when water ingress caused the vessel to sink around 2:00 am on November 12. The crew quickly issued a distress call, which was first answered by a nearby rescue boat named Annapurna.

Timely intervention by the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Mumbai ensured that the Coast Guard's patrol boat IC-117 was dispatched without delay. Despite adverse sea conditions, the Coast Guard personnel bravely rescued the five survivors and brought them safely to shore. The rescued crew members are currently stable and receiving medical care.

