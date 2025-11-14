Left Menu

Dollar Wobbles Amid Hawkish Fed Expectations and Global Currency Movements

The dollar experienced a weekly fall as investors anticipated a slew of U.S. economic data, likely pointing to a weakening economy. Despite hawkish Fed rate expectations, global currency movements, particularly in Asia, highlighted the dollar's instability. Market analysts predict economic data could impact future rate decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 09:35 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 09:35 IST
Dollar Wobbles Amid Hawkish Fed Expectations and Global Currency Movements
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The dollar faced uncertainty on Friday, heading towards a weekly decline as investors braced for U.S. economic data following a government reopening. Asian currency markets were active, with notable movements in the British pound and South Korean won, and the onshore yuan hitting a year high.

Despite a hawkish shift in U.S. rate expectations and less confidence in a December rate cut, the dollar weakened against the euro, leaving it just above $1.16. The Swiss franc also held strong near a three-week high.

The dollar index saw a 0.45% weekly drop. Upcoming U.S. economic data could lead to revised policy expectations amid concerns about inflation and labor stability, creating challenging market conditions worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adam Hadwin Aims to Secure PGA Tour Card with Strong Start in Bermuda

Adam Hadwin Aims to Secure PGA Tour Card with Strong Start in Bermuda

 United Kingdom
2
Controversial Bill Aims to End H-1B Visa Program

Controversial Bill Aims to End H-1B Visa Program

 Global
3
Tamil Nadu Boosts Employee Benefits with DA Hike

Tamil Nadu Boosts Employee Benefits with DA Hike

 India
4
Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa Leads in Tarn Taran Bypoll Battle

Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa Leads in Tarn Taran Bypoll Battle

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025