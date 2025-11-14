Tamil Nadu Boosts Employee Benefits with DA Hike

In a significant financial move, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin declared a three percent increase in the dearness allowance for state employees, teachers, and pensioners. The change, effective from July 1, elevates the allowance from 55 percent to 58 percent.

According to an official release, this adjustment will bring an extra financial burden of Rs 1,829 crore each year to the state budget. Nonetheless, this measure is expected to positively impact around 16 lakh government employees, as well as teachers, pensioners, and family pensioners.

Despite fiscal challenges, Chief Minister Stalin emphasized the vital contribution of government employees and teachers in realizing welfare schemes, reaffirming the government's commitment to their welfare.

