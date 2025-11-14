ABS Marine Services Unveils Robust H1 FY26 Financial Results

PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 14: ABS Marine Services Limited (NSE: ABSMARINE) has revealed impressive financial growth for the first half of FY26. The maritime giant reported a 90.01% year-on-year increase in standalone total income, amounting to ₹139.53 crore, with an EBITDA growth of 324.17% and a net profit surge of 333.72%.

In consolidated figures, total income grew by 70.21% to ₹139.53 crore, with a 206.33% increase in EBITDA and a net profit escalation of 286.89%. These results reflect ABS Marine's strategic successes including fleet expansion and securing key contracts with prominent energy companies and port authorities.

Captain P.B. Narayanan, Managing Director, cited operational excellence and strategic initiatives as fundamental to their success. With government programs like Sagarmala and Maritime Vision 2030 fostering industry growth, ABS Marine is poised to leverage these opportunities through advanced technology and sustainable practices to maintain its upward trajectory.