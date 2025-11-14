Emergency Touchdown: Cessna 172 Lands on Tamil Nadu Highway

A Cessna 172 aircraft owned by a Kerala-based flight training firm made an emergency landing on a Tamil Nadu highway after encountering a technical issue during flight. The incident occurred when the aircraft's windshield cracked mid-flight, causing the pilot to make a swift decision to land safely.

The emergency landing took place on the Trichy-Pudukkottai highway near Narthamalai, with no injuries reported among the pilot, trainee, or individuals on the ground. The flight was en route from Salem to Karaikudi when the pilot noticed the crack.

Aviation officials have confirmed that the aircraft's engine experienced a snag, prompting a detailed investigation to determine the root cause. The incident briefly disrupted highway traffic, but local law enforcement swiftly responded, ensuring the restoration of normalcy.

(With inputs from agencies.)