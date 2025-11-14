Pioneering Biomedical Transport: IWANA and TwinCapsula Join Forces

Mumbai-based IWANA Consultancy Solutions Pvt. Ltd. has announced an innovative partnership with Japan's TwinCapsula Inc., aiming to transform India's refrigerated transport sector for biomedical uses. This collaboration seeks to address infrastructure challenges within the country's medical fields.

IWANA's CEO, Ivan D'Souza, renowned for steering developments in the biomedical market, stated this collaboration exemplifies how global technological capabilities can be harnessed to overcome existing industry hurdles. The union focuses on deploying TwinCapsula's groundbreaking space-based cooling technology, the BAMBOO SHELLter, across medicine and drug discovery sectors.

TwinCapsula President, Kazuhiro Miyazaki, emphasized their shared mission to deliver superior insulation solutions in emerging markets, enhancing the transportation of temperature-sensitive materials. Strategic efforts will explore in-depth market research, local pilot projects, and regulatory partnerships to ensure seamless implementation and operational success in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)