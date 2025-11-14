Chamunda Electrical Reports Strong H1 Performance, Eyes Expansive Growth

Chamunda Electrical Limited, a key player in electrical testing, commissioning, and substation operations, has unveiled its unaudited financial results for the first half of 2025, ending September 30. These results have been both reviewed by the Audit Committee and endorsed by the company's Board of Directors.

Chiragkumar Natvarlal Patel, the Chairman and Managing Director, expressed confidence in the company's performance, attributing the impressive half-yearly profits to disciplined project execution and strong client relationships with major power utilities. He highlighted the firm's strategic focus on high-value testing and commissioning work as a significant contributor to its profitability. Patel emphasized the company's readiness to seize new opportunities in response to the burgeoning demand for 132 kV and 220 kV infrastructure.

With a soon-to-be-launched NABL-accredited testing laboratory in Surat and a growing range of Extra High Voltage (EHV) services, Chamunda Electrical is poised to boost its market competitiveness. The company aims to reduce reliance on external resources and open up new streams of revenue, reinforcing its commitment to bolster India's power infrastructure.