Nia.one Secures Funding to Revolutionize Worker Hubs
Nia.one, a gig and blue-collar workforce platform, has received $2.4 million in seed funding from Elevar Equity. This investment will expand its worker base and establish 'Niadel hubs' to enhance worker welfare and efficiency. Co-founders emphasize providing sustainable solutions for India's migrating workforce.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2025 12:57 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 12:57 IST
India
- India
Nia.one, a comprehensive platform for gig and blue-collar workers, announced securing a $2.4 million seed funding round from Elevar Equity on Friday.
The fresh capital influx is set to propel Nia.one's growth to more than 8,000 workers, up from the current 3,000, in upcoming quarters.
The funding will also hasten the development of 'Niadel hubs' across key employment corridors, aiming to enhance workers' living and work conditions while boosting retention rates and operational efficiency.
