Nia.one Secures Funding to Revolutionize Worker Hubs

Nia.one, a comprehensive platform for gig and blue-collar workers, announced securing a $2.4 million seed funding round from Elevar Equity on Friday.

The fresh capital influx is set to propel Nia.one's growth to more than 8,000 workers, up from the current 3,000, in upcoming quarters.

The funding will also hasten the development of 'Niadel hubs' across key employment corridors, aiming to enhance workers' living and work conditions while boosting retention rates and operational efficiency.