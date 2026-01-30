Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Falcons hire Ian Cunningham as general manager

The Atlanta Falcons hired Chicago Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham as their next GM on Thursday. The decision came not long after the team announced it had completed second interviews with Cunningham and Houston Texans assistant GM James Liipfert ‌for the position.

Josh Allen on crutches as Bills introduce coach Joe Brady

Josh Allen was sporting crutches and a walking boot as the Buffalo Bills introduced Joe Brady as their new head coach on Thursday in Orchard Park, N.Y. Allen underwent surgery to repair the fifth metatarsal in his right foot Monday. The operation likely ⁠will require an eight-to-10-week recovery time for the 2024 NFL MVP, who said he aggravated the injury in Buffalo's 23-20 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Dec. 21.

Olympics-Canada breaks new ground with women outnumbering men on team for Milano Cortina

Canada will send 207 athletes to the Milano Cortina Olympics where, for the first time at a Winter Games, women will outnumber men on the team. The Canadian Olympic Committee said on Thursday there were 108 athletes on the team ​competing in women's events compared to 99 in men's events.

Hawks F/C Onyeka Okongwu (dental fracture) out at least 2 games

Atlanta Hawks forward/center Onyeka Okongwu was ruled out for at least two games after sustaining a dental ‍fracture against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday and having a procedure on Thursday. The Hawks host the Houston Rockets on Thursday night and visit the Indiana Pacers on Saturday. Atlanta said Okongwu, 25, will be day-to-day moving forward from that point.

Tennis-Gadecki and Peers become first duo in 37 years to defend Australian Open mixed doubles crown

Australia's Olivia Gadecki and John Peers became the first pair in 37 years to successfully defend the Australian Open mixed doubles title on Friday, defeating French duo Kristina Mladenovic and Manuel Guinard 4-6 6-3 10-8 in a thrilling final. The ⁠wildcard pairing ‌became the first team since Jana Novotna and Jim Pugh ⁠in 1989 to retain the crown and the first Australian pair to do so since Margaret Court and Ken Fletcher 62 years ago.

Tennis-Supreme Sabalenka and Rybakina set up Australian Open final showdown

Aryna Sabalenka swept to her fourth successive Australian Open final with a 6-2 6-3 victory ‍over Ukrainian Elina Svitolina on Thursday in a semi-final overshadowed by geopolitical tension and will play familiar rival Elena Rybakina next. Rybakina set up a blockbuster rematch of the 2023 final at Melbourne Park by overcoming American Jessica Pegula 6-3 7-6(7), as the Russian-born ​Kazakh ramped up her own hunt for a second major title following her 2022 Wimbledon triumph.

Report: Lakers' Jaxson Hayes, Spurs' Carter Bryant chosen for dunk contest

Los Angeles Lakers center Jaxson Hayes and San ⁠Antonio Spurs rookie forward Carter Bryant will participate in the NBA slam dunk contest during All-Star Weekend, ESPN reported Thursday. They are the first two known participants in the contest, which has typically featured four players in recent years. Three-time defending champion Mac McClung will not participate this year.

Women's ⁠Top 25 roundup: Mississippi St. takes down No. 15 Tennessee

Kharyssa Richardson scored 21 points and Mississippi State delivered a 77-62 victory over No. 15 Tennessee on Thursday, handing the Volunteers their first Southeastern Conference loss of the season in action at Knoxville, Tenn. Trayanna Crisp added 15 points, five rebounds and three steals for the Bulldogs (16-6, 3-5 SEC), who outscored Tennessee 50-30 over the middle two quarters. Madison Francis contributed 12 points and 10 rebounds ⁠and Favour Nwaedozi had 11 points and 14 rebounds for Mississippi State.

Patriots QB Drake Maye 'feels good,' downplays shoulder issue

New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel and quarterback Drake Maye downplayed concern over the latter's sore right shoulder ⁠on Thursday, the first full practice ahead of Super Bowl ‌week. Maye had been listed as a limited participant on the initial injury report on Wednesday, when the team didn't practice but was required to release a projected status.

Athletics-American sprinter Richardson arrested for speeding in Florida

U.S. sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson was arrested on Thursday in Orange County, Florida and charged with dangerous excessive speeding, according to the Orange ⁠County Sheriff's Department. The Olympic gold medalist was pulled over by a traffic enforcement officer while traveling at 104 mph (167 kph) and "dangerously tailgating and traveling across lanes of ‍travel to pass other motorists," according to the department.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)