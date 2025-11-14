Left Menu

Balancing Act: Government Equity in Semiconductors

In a conversation with ANI, Parag Naik of Saankhya Labs and Tejas Networks highlighted the complexity of government equity in semiconductor firms. He emphasized cautious evaluation of benefits and challenges, with a focus on safeguarding Indian interests without stifling private investments and innovation through excessive control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 13:21 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 13:21 IST
Balancing Act: Government Equity in Semiconductors
Parag Naik, CEO of Saankhya Labs and Executive Vice President at Tejas Networks (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Parag Naik, CEO of Saankhya Labs and Executive Vice President at Tejas Networks, expressed concerns over government ownership in semiconductor companies. He noted the complexity of this issue, citing the U.S. government's acquisition of a 10% stake in Intel as a case in point.

Naik argued that while government involvement could potentially offer stability, it also raises concerns over control and bureaucracy. Drawing parallels to China's model, he highlighted the pros and cons, suggesting that government equity might transform a company into a public sector entity, leading to regulatory challenges.

Advocating for a strategic approach, Naik proposed the government focus on regulatory frameworks that protect domestic interests without direct ownership. He cautioned that such interventions could stifle private investment and introduce cumbersome compliance that limits startups' operational flexibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zydus Lifesciences Gains USFDA Nod for Generic Cancer Treatment

Zydus Lifesciences Gains USFDA Nod for Generic Cancer Treatment

 India
2
Ukraine Strikes Back: 'Long Neptune' Cruise Missile Offensive

Ukraine Strikes Back: 'Long Neptune' Cruise Missile Offensive

 Ukraine
3
1,200 km Chase: Delhi Police Nab Carjacker in Bihar

1,200 km Chase: Delhi Police Nab Carjacker in Bihar

 India
4
Thailand to Impose 10% Duties on Low-Cost Imports to Shield Local Businesses

Thailand to Impose 10% Duties on Low-Cost Imports to Shield Local Businesses

 Thailand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025