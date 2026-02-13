Silver futures rise Rs 5,465 to Rs 2,41,900/kg

Left Menu

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for March delivery increased Rs 5,465 or 2.31 per cent to Rs 2,41,900 per kg in a business turnover of 3,201 lots. Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in silver prices, analysts said. Globally, silver was trading 2.49 per cent higher at USD 77.15 per ounce in New York.

Silver prices on Friday rose Rs 5,465 to Rs 2,41,900 per kilogram in futures trade as participants increased their bets. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for March delivery increased Rs 5,465 or 2.31 per cent to Rs 2,41,900 per kg in a business turnover of 3,201 lots. Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in silver prices, analysts said. Globally, silver was trading 2.49 per cent higher at USD 77.15 per ounce in New York.

