Silver futures rise Rs 5,465 to Rs 2,41,900/kg
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for March delivery increased Rs 5,465 or 2.31 per cent to Rs 2,41,900 per kg in a business turnover of 3,201 lots. Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in silver prices, analysts said. Globally, silver was trading 2.49 per cent higher at USD 77.15 per ounce in New York.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2026 13:35 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 13:35 IST
Country:
- India
