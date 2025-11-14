Marico Ltd Delivers Remarkable Revenue Growth Despite Profit Dip

Marico Ltd, a leading player in the FMCG sector, disclosed a minor decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 432 crore for the September quarter, attributable to a contraction in gross margins resulting from increased base effects and steep commodity inflation.

Nevertheless, the company showed resilience with a significant 30.7% rise in consolidated revenue, reaching Rs 3,482 crore, driven by a 7% volume increase in its India business and a 20% growth on a constant currency basis internationally.

Despite facing challenges, Marico's strategic investments in franchise equity and portfolio expansion are evident, with increased A&P spending. Total expenses surged by 35.87%, yet the company managed to sustain positive market performance.