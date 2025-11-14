Flight Turbulence: Engineers' Dispute Grounds Pakistani Athletes

A stalemate between Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and the Society of Aircraft Engineers Pakistan (SAEP) has resulted in significant flight disruptions, notably stranding the country's athletics squad for over six hours while en route to the Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh.

The controversy, ongoing for months, involves the engineers withholding aircraft airworthiness certificates, profoundly affecting domestic and international flights. They cite pay and work conditions as reasons for their actions, while PIA blames schedule rationalization and management decisions.

As PIA battles financial burdens and attempts privatization, the stakes are high. Both parties remain at odds, with the engineers holding firm on compensation demands and management accusing them of sabotage. The unfolding drama continues to disrupt Pakistan's aviation sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)