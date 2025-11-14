Flight Turbulence: Engineers' Dispute Grounds Pakistani Athletes
A dispute between Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and the Society of Aircraft Engineers Pakistan (SAEP) has left Pakistani athletes stranded for hours. The engineers have halted clearances, causing widespread disruptions. The quarrel is over pay and conditions, further complicating PIA’s looming privatization process.
- Country:
- Pakistan
A stalemate between Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and the Society of Aircraft Engineers Pakistan (SAEP) has resulted in significant flight disruptions, notably stranding the country's athletics squad for over six hours while en route to the Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh.
The controversy, ongoing for months, involves the engineers withholding aircraft airworthiness certificates, profoundly affecting domestic and international flights. They cite pay and work conditions as reasons for their actions, while PIA blames schedule rationalization and management decisions.
As PIA battles financial burdens and attempts privatization, the stakes are high. Both parties remain at odds, with the engineers holding firm on compensation demands and management accusing them of sabotage. The unfolding drama continues to disrupt Pakistan's aviation sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Space Junk Causes Chinese Astronaut Delays: Challenges in Orbital Safety
South Korea Delays Google Map Data Decision Amid Security Concerns
People's Roar Against Medical College Privatization Echoes Across Andhra Pradesh
Flight Delays Plummet as House Votes on Shutdown Resolution
Arizona Democrat Adelita Grijalva sworn into office, ending weeks of delay as House reconvenes for vote on funding deal, reports AP.