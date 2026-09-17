Russia Challenges EU Over Asset Freeze

On Thursday, Russia's central bank announced it had filed a legal challenge with the EU General Court. The challenge pertains to an EU regulation adopted in July that Russia claims interferes with its current dispute with Euroclear.

The dispute centers on the freezing of Russian assets in Europe, a move that has sparked tensions between Russia and the European Union. The central bank argues that the regulation hinders its ability to manage this ongoing financial conflict effectively.

This legal action underscores the escalating strain in Europe-Russia relations, highlighting the complex web of diplomatic and financial issues at play.