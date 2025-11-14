Left Menu

Market Turbulence: UK's Budget Speculations Rattle Investors

UK markets faced steep losses as rumors surfaced about the November 26 budget. Finance Minister Rachel Reeves decided against raising income tax rates, leading to investor concerns. The decision affected government bonds, sterling, and stocks, raising borrowing costs and causing a lack of confidence in the government's fiscal strategy.

UK markets witnessed significant losses on Friday as rumors about the upcoming November 26 budget swirled. The government's unexpected decision not to raise income tax rates, as reported by the Financial Times, led to investor unease, causing a rise in government borrowing costs.

Following the initial market reaction, bond yields surged over 10 basis points while sterling fell nearly 0.5% against the dollar. Though the situation stabilized during London trading hours, investor confidence remained fragile.

British government bonds, which had been thriving, started to stumble after the news. The speculation around possible alternative taxes, such as property or pension taxes, further added to investor worries, contributing to a broader market uncertainty.

