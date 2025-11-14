Left Menu

LG Electronics Shares Dip After Profit Slump

Shares of LG Electronics India fell over 3% following a reported 27.3% decline in net profit to Rs 389.43 crore for the September quarter. The company's revenue from operations remained almost flat. Both NSE and BSE saw significant trading volume on this news.

  • India

Shares of LG Electronics India witnessed a drop exceeding 3% after a significant decrease in net profit was reported. The company declared a 27.3% fall in net profit to Rs 389.43 crore for the September quarter, impacting investor confidence.

The company's shares closed at Rs 1,616 on the NSE, falling 3.42% from the previous close. Throughout the day, the price dipped as low as Rs 1,590. The BSE saw a similar trend with shares closing 3.31% lower at Rs 1,618.70.

Investor activity was substantial with 34.55 lakh shares traded on NSE and 3.03 lakh on BSE. Despite the drop in LG's profit, broader market indices like BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty closed in positive territory.

