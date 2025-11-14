Market Turmoil: UK Budget Speculation Rattles Investors
The British markets faced significant volatility as speculation around the UK's forthcoming budget grew. Finance minister Rachel Reeves reported no plans to increase income tax, which concerned investors and added to market instability. Despite slight recoveries, UK assets remained under pressure, reflecting renewed economic uncertainties.
British markets experienced considerable volatility on Friday, as speculation mounted over the UK government's forthcoming November 26 budget. The uncertainties impacted sterling, government bonds, and stocks, leading to steep losses.
Finance minister Rachel Reeves revealed she does not intend to raise income tax rates in the upcoming budget, which alarmed investors who anticipated such a move to address a projected fiscal shortfall. The markets reacted sharply, following initial reports from the Financial Times, before showing a slight recovery as sources suggested improved fiscal forecasts.
UK assets continued to struggle, highlighting lingering economic uncertainty. Bond yields rose, underscoring market apprehensions. Meanwhile, the pound tumbled against both the dollar and euro. Experts cited growing discomfort among investors and bond markets as a critical factor in the ongoing market stress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Market Turbulence: Post-Shutdown Economic Data Gaps Stir Investor Concerns
Reeves' Fiscal Strategy: No Income Tax Hikes Amid Improved Forecasts
Rachel Reeves' Strategic Shift on Income Tax
Reeves' Tax Strategy Shakeup Sparks Investor Concerns
US Stock Market Faces Significant Decline Amid Investor Concerns